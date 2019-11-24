October 22, 1918 - November 26, 2019
MASON CITY - Louis F. Cota, 101, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E. with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm with a Scriptural Wake Service at 6:30 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Louis Cota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Lou was born October 22, 1918, the 4th child of Frank and Mary (Huinker) Cota in the family home where he resided all these years. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1936. Lou went on to proudly serve his country during WWII with the United States Navy from 1941-1949. He was stationed off the Coast of South America, Pearl Harbor, The Ford Islands and Panama. Upon arriving home, he worked with his father and brother Paul, as a projectionist at the Cecil (Park 70), Palace, Strand, Drive-In and Cinema V Theaters in Mason City, retiring in 2004.
Lou was a treasured uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, cousin and friend. He told many stories of his tour with the Navy: crew, places and people he met overseas. He enjoyed his McDonald’s Sunday morning breakfast buddies (including the late Mario Ochoa) and any good conversation with anyone. He was always willing to help when needed including at his cousin’s farm in Wisconsin and always had a good time.
His kind and gentle heart touched many.
His mother taught him a very strong faith in the Catholic Church where he was a devoted lifetime member of St Joseph Church.
His hobbies were his cars (remembering every detail and date of purchase), guns and hunting. He went on many hunting trips with his cousins in Wisconsin every fall for
many years and celebrating his birthday. He also took many trips to Dubuque, even driving at the age of 92 to see his cousin Edna and her family and always celebrating many October birthdays.
Many memories of Lou will be treasured by nephews: Fred (Nancy) Cota, Elizabethtown, IL; Paul (Jeri) Lotts, The Woodlands, TX; nieces: Joanne Austin, S Calif; Vivian Lotts, Austin, TX; Susan Lotts, Mason City, IA and nieces-in-law: Sharon Lotts, Minneapolis, MN; Marcia Cota, Sioux City, IA. Great nieces and nephews include: Mark, Michael Austin, Rachelle (Jerry Conklin), Christian (Jennifer), Mike, Tom (Rita) Cota, Marne (Hans) Iwand; Heather (Jim) Lemke, Gene (Julie), Scott (Lisa), Garth, Jennifer, Michael and Jenna Lotts along with many great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. A very special cousin was like a daughter to Lou: Cheryl (Robert) Werner, Grimes, IA; Isaac and Jasmine.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul (Mae), Eugene; sister Marie (Wendell Lotts) Chapdelaine; nephews: Eugene Latts, John Cota and extended family.
The family of Louis F Cota would like to thank the Rev. Neil Manternach for his spiritual care given to Lou, Drs. Patrick Dunlay and Edward Heinrich for their wonderful care, Hospice for making him comfortable. More importantly, the Staff and Management at Heritage Care for their beautiful loving care while making Lou feel at home and like family. All his cousins, friends and wonderful neighbors who visited him at home and at Heritage and who always kept a watchful eye out for him. Thank You!
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
