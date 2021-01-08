Louis Allan Collins

Al was the best of friends. He was always willing to help anyone, with no expectations of anything in return. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for anyone any time. He loved the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren and boy did they light up when they got to spend time with him. His true joy came from the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Any chance he got to talk of them, he took advantage. He was so incredibly proud of them and loved them more than anything!