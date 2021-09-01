Louetta Jean Best

Lou was married to former spouse, Dennis Best on November 30, 1963. She was the loving mother of Lorie, Jon, and Eric and later was blessed with four grandchildren, whom she adored. Kennedy, Alison, Ethan and Sophia were the loves of her life and her happiest times were spent with them all.

She spent the majority of her years raising a family in Garner and her later years in Clear Lake where she'd often be found sitting near the lake with her siblings enjoying good stories, great company, and her Mountain Dew. She was quick to remind those getting her drinks that she required half diet and half regular Mountain Dew mixed and always ice in her milk.

In 1980, she graduated from NIACC with her nursing degree and worked helping others up until her retirement in 2018. While she used to joke about her being the old maid of the nursing group, she loved her job and it brought her much joy over the years. She loved helping new mothers bring their children into the world as an OB nurse and worked the night shift for her entire career. She was also active in bowling leagues, as an EMT with the Garner ambulance service and loved her weekly coffee sessions with her dear friends as well as the numerous gatherings with siblings, cousins and other family members.