Lorraine “Renee” Elliott

October 14, 1942-April 12, 2021

Lorraine “Renee” Elliott, 78, daughter of Maurice and Adelaide (Lindley) Muller passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Cedar Falls. She was born October 14, 1942, and graduated from Osage High School in 1961. Renee married Larry “Red” Dean Elliott on July 3, 1965 at Our Savior's Lutheran. Renee worked as a hair stylist for many years.

Among Renee's survivors are husband, Red; son, Jason (Inger Hansen) Elliott of Eagan, MN; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Nancy) Muller; and sister, Lynne Beyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Lynne Elliott; and brother, Lance Muller.

Renee's funeral service was at 10:30 am Monday, April 19, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the House of Hope in Waterloo. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for details.