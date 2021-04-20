Lorraine “Renee” Elliott
October 14, 1942-April 12, 2021
Lorraine “Renee” Elliott, 78, daughter of Maurice and Adelaide (Lindley) Muller passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Cedar Falls. She was born October 14, 1942, and graduated from Osage High School in 1961. Renee married Larry “Red” Dean Elliott on July 3, 1965 at Our Savior's Lutheran. Renee worked as a hair stylist for many years.
Among Renee's survivors are husband, Red; son, Jason (Inger Hansen) Elliott of Eagan, MN; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Nancy) Muller; and sister, Lynne Beyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Lynne Elliott; and brother, Lance Muller.
Renee's funeral service was at 10:30 am Monday, April 19, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the House of Hope in Waterloo. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.