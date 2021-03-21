Lorraine “Rainy” Bartleson

January 20, 1930-March 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Lorraine “Rainy” Marjorie Ann Bartleson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 US 18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Drew Rietjens officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Rainy was born January 20, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Lassahn) Carolus in Klemme, IA. She married Bennie Walter Bartleson on May 2, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belmond. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1997.

Rainy graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1949. She worked at Neal the Cleaner, Raggety Ann & Andy Daycare and We Care Daycare, all in Clear Lake.