Lorraine M. Marker
October 24, 1928 - January 14, 2020
Lorraine M. Marker, 91, of Manly passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Ames, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E South St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery beside her husband, John.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.
Lorraine Marie Marker was born October 24, 1928 at Manly, Iowa to George Dietrich Marken and Mathilda Elsie (Kobernusz) Marken. She attended elementary school and graduated from Manly High School in 1946. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company for two years. On May 11, 1947 she married John George Marker in the Bethel Evangelical Church in Manly. After her marriage she lived on the family farm until April, 1983, when they moved to Manly.
Lorraine was a life time member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. Her church was very important to her. She served as a Jr YF leader, Bible School Superintendent, and Church Secretary. She was one of the original members of the Christian Homebuilders, a UMW member, Willing Workers Circle member, attended adult Sunday School classes, Disciple groups and Bible study groups. She was also a member of the Manly Legion Auxiliary, RSVP, and the Manly Camera Club.
Lorraine was proud of her family and greatly enjoyed time spent with them. She also enjoyed traveling and the opportunity to see the beauty of God's World.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters; Diana Siguenza (Gary) of Cedar Rapids, IA; Barbara Hanna (Mark) of Ogden, IA and Surprise AZ; Jane Patton (Randy) of Fairplay, CO and Apache Junction, AZ; Susan Marker of Davenport, IA; Lorrie Chisholm (Jeff) of Nevada, IA. Also, ten grandchildren; Brian Siguenza, Chris Siguenza, Sonya Nicolas (Brett); Jess Hanna (Erin), Tame Elias (William Beals), Valerie Sharkey-Seim (Ryan), Randi Patton (finance Michael Mudick), Alissa Doobay (Marc), Brad Chisholm, Michael Chisholm, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Pearl Woodiwiss of Manly along with four sisters-in law, two brothers-in-law along with numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, a sister Marie and son-in-law Rob Cimmarusti.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
