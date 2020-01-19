Lorraine M. Marker

October 24, 1928 - January 14, 2020

Lorraine M. Marker, 91, of Manly passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Ames, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E South St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery beside her husband, John.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.

Lorraine Marie Marker was born October 24, 1928 at Manly, Iowa to George Dietrich Marken and Mathilda Elsie (Kobernusz) Marken. She attended elementary school and graduated from Manly High School in 1946. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company for two years. On May 11, 1947 she married John George Marker in the Bethel Evangelical Church in Manly. After her marriage she lived on the family farm until April, 1983, when they moved to Manly.