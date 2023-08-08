Lorraine M. Enderson

January 9, 1933 - August 3, 2023

LAKE MILLS - Lorraine M. Enderson, age 90, of Lake Mills, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Lorraine Marie Enderson was born on January 9, 1933, in Howard County at the family farm to parents Dorothy A (Johnson) and Charles V Starr. She spent her youth in rural Alta Vista, Iowa. Being the oldest of eight children, she was the number one helper for the family and spent much time care taking after younger siblings. In her free time she liked to ride bike, read and spend time with the Golly family. She attended Deerfield #3 country school in Chickasaw County and graduated from Colwell, Iowa.

She took up her first job at the airport cafeteria in Mason City, Iowa where she met her future husband. She was baptized and confirmed at Clear Lake, Iowa and was united in marriage to John (Dale) Reicherts in February 1953 and continued to live in Clear Lake, Iowa until 1955 when she settled into the Lake Mills, Iowa area. The couple was blessed with three children, Greg, Della, and Steve. She became a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lake Mills, Iowa.

She was well known as a hard-working woman who was known for her gardening skills, selling tomatoes and sweetcorn and processing wild game and poultry. She began her 32-year career at Deluxe/Fleetguard in 1962 as a press operator and retired in 1995. While working she enjoyed potlucks and recipe swaps with coworkers.

Growing up during the great depression showed Lorraine how important it was to be self-sufficient and use everything she could. She was taught by the generations before her how to preserve food by canning it as well as making pickles in crocks. She was sure to pass on her knowledge of food preservation and fishing to her children.

She enjoyed family vacations to northern Minnesota to Maple Lake and Hackensack to spend time fishing. She traveled with her aunt Maxine to Hawaii and went on the trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy with a church group. Lorraine's husband J Dale drove truck and she would ride along once in awhile and was able to go along to Brownsville, Texas and into Reynosa and Progreso, Mexico. They also visited friends in Washington together.

Lorraine was talented in many ways and enjoyed creating hand embroidered dish towel sets and pillows to be gifted to family and later made many quilts for grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching her daughter Della how to sew and worked through projects together shopping for fabric and passing on her skills. She liked other crafts like candle making and refinishing wood to bring it back to life to be used in new ways.

Lorraine shared her love with family through hosting gatherings and being a caretaker. Visiting with family and friends was always a priority. After her husband John (Dale) passed away, she married Elvin O Enderson in September 1995 and continued to enjoy life in the country and spending time with family. To this marriage Lorraine was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren over the coming years. The family will always remember how skilled Lorraine was at cooking bullheads, gardening and taking the time to visit with them. Elvin and Lorraine shared a bus trip to New York and very much enjoyed celebrating the milestones of life with all family and friends.

Survived by siblings, James (Rose) Starr, Herbert (Betty) Starr, Delores (Robert) Wright, Marjorie (LeRoy) Roethler, Shirley (Larry) Katcher, Lucille (Bill Hundt) Dunn; sister-in-law, Claire Starr; children, Greg (Brenda) Reicherts, Della (Pete) Fehr, Steve (Ramona) Reicherts; step children, Mark (Sheila) Enderson, Judy (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Justin (Kary), Stacy, Jason (Layna), Wyatt (Jake), Rashelle, Shyla, Trevor (Molly), Katie (Mark), Travis (Carrie), Bob, Jonathan (Vanessa), Rachel (Colton), Joy (Jacob), Rebekah, Jennifer; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles & Dorothy Starr; husband, John (Dale) Reicherts; husband, Elvin Enderson; brother, Charles Starr; brother-in-law, Bill Dunn; great grandson, Dylan Tritch; and special friends, Phyllis Pederson and Pat Lockwood.

Visitation for Lorraine will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Schott Funeral Home - Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lake Mills, Iowa, with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Patrick's Cemetery (in Bristol close to the family acreage).

Join family and friends at the Joice Community Center following the burial for a meal and share memories together.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.