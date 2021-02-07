Lorraine M. Brinkman
January 19, 1921-February 4, 2021
Lorraine M. Brinkman, 100, of Greene died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. She was born January 19, 1921 in Butler County, daughter of Isaac and Nellie Damro Tack. She married Ray V. Brinkman, from Packard, on June 17, 1943 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, while Ray was serving in the Navy.
Lorraine graduated from Greene High School, taught country school east of Greene, and later worked at the Oliver plant in Charles City. Following Ray's return from WWII, they first farmed near Packard, and later purchased a farm west of Greene which they operated until retirement in 1995.
Lorraine was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and participated in a number of women's circles and other activities for years. She was active in the Coldwater Club and she and Ray loved to play cards with their group of friends.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Cheryl (Joseph) Donlon, Duane (Cheryl) Brinkman, and Howard (Karen) Brinkman; Grandchildren Keith (Alison) Donlon, Katie (Jeremy) Rasmussen, Mark Brinkman, Tim Brinkman, Rachel Brinkman, Anna (Inho) Kim, and Paul Brinkman; Great grandchildren Blake and Cale Donlon, Taylor and Norah Rasmussen, and Taehoon and Taeseung Kim. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, sister Dorrene; brothers-in-law John Entz, Richard Ritchie, Bill Duncan, and Clarence Brinkman; sisters-in-law Irene Sartori, Carol Ritchie, Peggy Brinkman, and Ruth Duncan.
A celebration of life and interment will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to express sympathy may direct memorials to the Lorraine Brinkman Memorial Fund, Retz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
