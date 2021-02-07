Lorraine M. Brinkman

January 19, 1921-February 4, 2021

Lorraine M. Brinkman, 100, of Greene died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. She was born January 19, 1921 in Butler County, daughter of Isaac and Nellie Damro Tack. She married Ray V. Brinkman, from Packard, on June 17, 1943 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, while Ray was serving in the Navy.

Lorraine graduated from Greene High School, taught country school east of Greene, and later worked at the Oliver plant in Charles City. Following Ray's return from WWII, they first farmed near Packard, and later purchased a farm west of Greene which they operated until retirement in 1995.

Lorraine was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and participated in a number of women's circles and other activities for years. She was active in the Coldwater Club and she and Ray loved to play cards with their group of friends.