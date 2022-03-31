September 4, 1939-March 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Lorraine A. Schnetter, 91, of Mason City died on March 28, 2022 at the IOOF Home.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Lorraine Ann Liska was born on September 4, 1939 in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of Ernest A. Liska and Gladys E. (Stene) Liska. She graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, North Dakota the class of 1948. She graduated in 1951 from Minot State Teachers College and taught first and second grade rural school for 3 years. Lorraine worked at Fairmont Foods in Devils Lake for a short time before beginning a job at Otter Tail Power Company in Devils Lake, where she worked from 1955 to 1965.

Lorraine met and married her husband (Bill Schnetter) on September 2, 1955, in Southam, North Dakota. In 1965 Bill and Lorraine moved to Mason City, Iowa. Lorraine worked at Memorial Hospital in Mason City as Personnel Director from 1967 to 1973. She then began employment at Pepsi until she retired in 1995. Lorraine was always busy, working bookkeeping jobs on the side.

Lorraine enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She enjoyed volunteering for the North Iowa Fair Board and at the Food Bank. She was a former member of the Eagles Lodge and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Thankful in sharing Lorraine's life include: son Dale (Sandi) Schnetter of Mason City and their children Drew (Sammy) Schnetter and Molly Schnetter (Jason) and great grandson Roman all of Des Moines; daughter Joleen (Bryan) Fleming of Mason City and their son Justin (Melanie) Fleming and great granddaughter Lennon of Gilbert, Arizona; son-in-law Steve Cory of Mason City, one sister Darlyne (Ron) Ness of Grand Forks, ND, three sisters-in-law Jeanette Rohrer, Devils Lake, ND; Jeannie Groves, Rapid City, SC; Darlene (Gordon) Nelson, Lakota, ND and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeding Lorraine in death are her parents, husband Bill, daughter Joan Cory, niece Tammy Stanhope, niece Diane Nelson Koznick, and brothers-in-law William Groves and Arvin Rohrer.

