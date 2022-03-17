CLEAR LAKE-Lori Kittleson, 65, of Clear Lake and formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, March 18, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com