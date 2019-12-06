Lori Elizabeth (Hurd) Patterson
January 20, 1953 - December 1, 2019
St. Ansgar – Lori Elizabeth (Hurd) Patterson, 66, of St. Ansgar, passed to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, IA. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar, with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Burial will be at St. Ansgar Cemetery, St Ansgar. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Lori was born January 20, 1953 in Mason City, IA to Ivan and Charlotte (Anderson) Hurd. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, IA. She graduated with the class of 1971 from North Central High School in Manly, IA and the class of 1975 from Luther College in Decorah, IA. Lori earned a degree in psychology and sociology. Following graduation, she worked for Gerard of Iowa for 13 years.
On December 6, 1986, she was united in marriage to Rodney Patterson. To this union was born two sons, Carter and Taylor. She then started what she said was the best job of her life, a full-time mother. Some of her fondest memories included watching her children grow, spending time with them on the Cedar River, and being a St. Ansgar Saints football mom. Lori was just beginning another great job as a full-time grandmother to Emersyn, Asher, and Eva.
After family, Lori was so appreciative of the friendships she had developed throughout her lifetime. She had many friends because her memory never allowed her to forget any of them. She really appreciated her friends that were so close to her as she dealt with her cancer over the final year of her life.
Lori is survived by her: husband, Rodney Patterson; sons and their families, Carter and Kelly (Otters) Patterson and granddaughter, Emersyn, Taylor and Abigail (Goins) Patterson and grandchildren, Asher and Eva; mother, Charlotte Cobeen; brother, Ivan “Chip” (Rhonda) Hurd; sister-in-law, LaDonna (Jerry) Gunderson; brother-in-law, Virgil (Linda) Patterson; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Steven) Gerk; and a large family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins
She is preceded in death by her: father, Ivan D. Hurd; maternal and paternal grandparents; father and mother-in-law Darrell and Ruth Patterson.
In lieu of flowers please direct your memorials to the Lori Patterson Memorial Fund.
Lori lived a life of love and laughter.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
