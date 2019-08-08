Loretta ‘Pat' June Shultz
July 1, 1930 - August 5, 2019
MASON CITY - Loretta ‘Pat' June Shultz, 89, of Mason City, peacefully passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services for Pat will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Art Zewert Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St NW at 3 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Loretta Shultz Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Pat was born on July 1, 1930 in Beatrice, NE the daughter of Rudolph and Helen (Runge) Hohenfield. The family later moved to Mason City where she graduated from Mason City High School. On June 30, 1956 Pat was united in marriage to Cecil ‘Jim' Shultz in Mason City.
Pat's number one priority was always her family, her lifelong pursuit of her family's happiness meant that everyone came before she did- “selfless” barely scratches the surface when it comes to describing how caring and giving she was towards her children, grandchildren and her entire family. To the delight of her family, she was very involved in the care of all her grandchildren as they grew up and was the first one to attend their numerous functions and outings. Pat had many favorites in life including watching her Soaps, drinking a Pepsi, working on puzzle books and enjoying her favorite candies, Sour Cherry Balls or chocolate covered cherries. Pat wouldn't miss an appointment with her hairdresser it was her favorite outing. She also enjoyed the many camping and fishing trips the family took over the years and was the first one out with her fishing pole in the mornings. Pat babysat all her grandchildren as well as numerous other children over the years. She cherished the weekends when the grandchildren would stay with her and they would make root beer floats or trips across the street for their favorite candy bar–the conversation was never dull in her home, her sharp wit and rib cracking humor always made for the best and most memorable visits.
Those eternally grateful for having shared in Loretta's life include her children, Neil (Sue) Bryant, Jerry (Marianna) Bryant, Danny Shultz, Patty Donisi, Laurie (Marty) Cassel, Joe (Jane) Shultz; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, six sisters and four brothers.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.