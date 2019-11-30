August 26, 1930-November 27, 2019
BELMOND --- Loretta D. Smith, 89, of Belmond, IA, died, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services are set for 11 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E, Belmond. The Revered Jim Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 930-11 am at the church prior to the funeral. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling arrangements.
Loretta Dorothy Anderson, the daughter of Verdie and Mary (Goodridge) Anderson, in Twin Lake Township, near Goodell, IA, was born August 26, 1930. Her father died when she was 5 years old and her mom never remarried and raised her children on her own. She attended rural Hancock County Country Schools and graduated from Klemme High School.
Loretta was united in marriage to Don L. Smith on August 20, 1950 at the United Methodist Church, Belmond. Following their marriage Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from serving his country the couple began their family. Their union was blessed with a daughter Patty, and three sons: Mike, Brian, and Terry.
Loretta was a life long home maker, loving wife, nurturing mother, and caring and doting grandmother. Throughout her life she had been employed for a time as a telephone operator, at the Mellow Maid in Belmond, and worked in the bindery department for 30 years at Printing Services, Inc., in Belmond.
Loretta very much was the watch guard for her family 24/7, always concerned for their well being and safety no matter where they were or what their ages. She always enjoyed times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta had enjoyed helping Don and her kids with their trapping and always looked forward to hearing about their hunting excursions.
You have free articles remaining.
Loretta and Don enjoyed times with specials friends to go out to eat with the Lien's, Greenfield's, Eckoff's and others. She loved to meticulously maintain her yard and raising flowers and petunias in cast iron pots. She enjoyed pottery and she used to sell cement lawn ornaments that daughter Patty painted. She loved the past time touring about the countryside and even in the weather she likely shouldn't have been out in. She also enjoyed garage saleing, radio shopping on KQWC and listening to the daily happenings on KLMJ. Loretta had not done a lot of traveling but had been to Florida on a few occasions.
Don preceded Loretta in death on July 22, 1997. Loretta had lived for many years north of Belmond City Park before moving to the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond in December 2014 and had lived their for the remainder of her life.
Those who had the privilege of knowing Loretta will remember her as a very unselfish lady who always put others wants and needs before her own, maintaining an always inquisitive mind, and was very stubborn and independent.
Her memory will continue in the hearts and minds of her daughter Patty (Companion Mark Jeffers) Halfpop, Belmond, IA; sons: Mike (Karen) Smith, Brian (companion Jolene Robbins) Smith, Belmond, and Terry (Susan) Smith, Robins, IA. grandchildren: Jason, Marshall, Katie, Nick, Joseph, Austin, Yashua, Quinton, Mercedes, Hannah and Brandon, and Matthew and Mariah, and brother-in-law Roland (Marge) Kinseth, Belmond, IA, also numerous great grandchildren, also many nieces nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, infant son Bruce, brothers Leonard, Harvey and Harold Anderson, sister Harriet Halfpop, a sister Marian Kinseth, half-brother Clifford Anderson, and half-sister Mary Prelip.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.