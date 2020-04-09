Lorena Koch

Don and Lorena farmed northwest of Latimer, where they raised their four sons. They bred registered Landrace hogs and registered Charolais cattle. In 1969, they sold the entire herd and acquired the Latimer State Bank.

After retiring, she and Don worked at the Iowa State Fair during many summers. They spent eighteen years wintering in Texas, and worked with the Nomads in Texas, Mexico and Alaska. Nomads was a mission organization that worked in churches and with Habitat for Humanity building homes. They also spent many hours working in Mexico, helping unfortunate people find a better life.

Lorena is survived by son Alan (Cathy) Koch of Johnston and children Nocona (Randy) Dayton of Johnston and step-children Bailey and Justin, and Cody (Julie) Koch of Johnston and children Adelyn and Kaden; son Garland (Teresa) Koch of Dove Canyon, California and son Alexander and step-children Dale and Christopher Frink; son Sherwin (Aileen) Koch of Solon, Iowa and children Stephanie, Alexis and Carter (Tiffany); son Brent (Lisa) Koch of West Des Moines and children Nicole, Blake, Tatum and Piper and step-children Matthew and Anna, and sister-in-law Evonne Plagge, along with many nieces and nephews.