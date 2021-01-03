Loren M. Toomsen

Loren loved gardening and waited patiently every spring for his “fresh garden peas” to be ready, hoping it would be before his brothers or sisters got any! Loren and Bobbie traveled throughout Europe and Hawaii. He received endless awards and acknowledgements for his excellent speaking and writing abilities. He was a very active member of Toastmasters and earned the Distinguished Toastmaster award, as well as being named the District 19 Governor for Toastmasters 2007-2008. He also had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the choir while at Waldorf College and at many, many weddings and family events.

Loren is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bobbie, and son, Jon, of Clear Lake; two sisters, Lavae Dierker of Jamestown, Ohio, and Letha (Butch) Ford of Satellite Beach, Florida; two brothers, Lee (Julie) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and TJ (Rita) Mckeown of Palm Bay, Florida; and uncle, Selmar Johansen, Roseville, California. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ethel Guion; four sisters-in-law, Joyce (Ron) Donley, Janice Case, Mary (Robert) Pruski, and Betty McCormick; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynda Smith; brothers-in-law, Ron Dierker and David McCormick; nephew, Jeff Ford; father-in-law, Raymond Guion; as well as many aunts and uncles.