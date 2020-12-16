Loren A. McIlhatton

June 11, 1928-December 10, 2020

Loren A. McIlhatton, 92, of Mason City, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Loren's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The son of Robert and Mattie (Nieswander) McIlhatton, Loren Allen was born on June 11, 1928 in Mason City. He attended and graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1947. In August of 1948 Loren enlisted in the United States Navy and faithfully served his country during the Korean War.

Following his military service Loren attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He then began working for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Loren retired from Northwestern Bell in 1982 after 29 years of service.

Loren was united in marriage to Shirley Flogstad in 1952 and to this union their son, Dennis was born. She would precede Loren in death in 1971.