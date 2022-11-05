Loreen E. Gagnon

November 3, 2022

LONSDALE, MN-Loreen E. Gagnon, 88 of Lonsdale, MN and formerly of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 10:30a.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 US-18, Clear Lake. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, David at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com