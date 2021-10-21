LoRee Maxine Kulhavy

December 8, 1919-October 17, 2021

MASON CITY-LoRee Maxine Kulhavy, 101, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

LoRee Maxine Kulhavy was born Dec. 8, 1919, in Manly, Iowa, the daughter of John and Lena Alitz. She was united in marriage to Joseph Kulhavy on June 1, 1950, in Manly, Iowa.

LoRee graduated from Mason City Community College and Drake University. Her first teaching experience was at Lime Creek Country School, grades one thru eight. For most of her life she taught second grade in the North Central School District.

Left to cherish her memory include three daughters: Joleen Devens and husband, Bradley, of Ramsey, MN; Susan Fries, and significant other Bill Crossman, of Andover, MN; and Julie Knudsen, of Prior Lake, MN. Three grandsons: Trevor Devens, Benjamin Devens, and Erik Furleigh. Six great grandchildren: Ryan Devens, Caden Devens, Keira Devens, Wyatte Devens, Calvin Devens, and Evelyn Devens.

LoRee was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: William Alitz, Milton (Bud) Alitz, LeRoy Alitz, Harlan Alitz and three sisters: Loucille Houck, Inez Holmes, and Marjorie Hansen.

