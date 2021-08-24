Lora L. Sanchez
April 1, 1962-August 8, 2021
BRITT-Lora L. Sanchez, 59 of Britt passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at her home.
No services will be held.
Lora Lee, daughter of Donald and Sharon, was born on April 1, 1962 in Belmond, Iowa. She then attended Britt School through the 10th grade. She then became a mother to Shawn and Shay.
Lora moved to Oklahoma City where she began her career in law enforcement. She worked in law enforcement as an Oklahoma County Deputy for 20 years. Part of her job in law enforcement was helping children in need, she always saw the good in people. Lora moved back home to Iowa 10 years ago.
In Lora's free time she enjoyed drawing, playing poker and darts. You could also find Lora playing softball and volleyball while she raised her children. Lora enjoyed listening and going to Kid Rock concerts, traveling with her best friend and watching her favorite sports teams the Green Bay Packers and the Bears, haha.
Lora was a caring, supportive, and full of life women. She always took her opportunity when the time arose.
Lora is survived by son Shawn Hiscocks and children Shawn and Emma; daughter Shay (Britian) Oxley and children Eli Rivas, and Danica; sister Tori Hiscocks and children Mark and Royal James McNeese; father Don Hiscocks and step-mother Gloria.
Lora is preceded by her husband Manuel in 2019, and mother Sharon.
In memory of Lora, don't forget to toss back a cold one, while listening to Kid Rock next to a warm fire.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
