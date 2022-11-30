Lola Mae (Cheatdom) Rhem

July 17, 1924-November 26, 2022

Lola Mae (Cheatdom) Rhem, 98, died at home with family at her bedside.

A Going Home Celebration will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126, 3rd St NE Mason City, IA, with both Deacon Regan Banks and Pastor Bobby Young officiating.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Lola was born July 17, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Myrtle (Parham) Cheatdom of Mason City, IA. She attended school in Mason City, graduating with the Class of 1943. Lola then attended ISU in Ames, IA receiving her “CDA”. She met the love of her life John T. Rhem Sr. They married on April 27, 1946. Together the couple started their family, Lola enjoyed working while raising her family. She began working at Tent and Awning in Mason City, IA, and was later employed at Migrant Action Program. Lola retired from the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority of Mason City.

Lola served on many different community boards, Charlie Brown Day Care, Red Cross, Head Start, Crisis Intervention, Planning and Zoning Department, Department of Corrections, Girl Scouts and North Iowa Community College. She belonged to the club Knights of Calanthe.

She was a pillar of her church New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Manly, IA. Lola served as the Sunday school secretary for more than 50 years and sang in the choir. She also attended Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church located in Muskegon, MI, there she served on the mothers mission board and sang in the senior choir. Her favorite saying was “thank you Jesus”.

Her awards include the Distinguished Citizen Award (1993), Unsang Hidden Heroine-Volunteer of the Year (2001), Certificate of Recognition from the State of Iowa (2019).

Upon retirement, Lola did a lot of traveling, staying with daughter and son-in-law in Michigan. Visiting many of her grandchildren throughout the country, as well as many extended visits to Arizona to see her brother-law, Jerry Rhem. Lola enjoyed trips to Greece, Rome, Spain, and Hawaii.

She truly cherished her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Lola will most be remembered for her “love”, she always gave unconditional love.

Those left to cherish memories of Lola are her children, Carolyn LaFrance of Mason City, IA, Shellie (James) Burton, of Muskegon, MI, Donya Lee of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, LaTonya Hayes, Nicole Crenshaw, Damingo Banks, Wyona Banks, LaFawn Kibble, Britnee Rhem, Janaiya Burton, Nathienial Rhem, Johnney Rhem III, Gabriel Lee, and Dartanyan Lee; special great-grandson, DeMarcus Allen; numerous great, and great-great grandchildren; as well as countless extended family members and friends.

Lola is preceded in death by her parents; husband John T. Rhem Sr.; son, John T. Rhem Jr.; daughter, Angela Rhem; and sister, Doris Leota Winfrey.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com