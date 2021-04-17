Lois Reinsmoen
June 3, 1923 - April 15, 2021
Lois Reinsmoen died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at age 97 at the Manly Care Center in Manly, Iowa. In recent years she had also lived in Clear Lake, Mason City, and Greene.
No services are planned due to Covid-19. The family will have a graveside service at a later date when they bury Lois's ashes next to "Ole's" at Concordia Cemetery near Joice. Memorials may be sent in care of Molly Iverson, 516 E Iowa St, Greene, IA 50636.
Lois Jewell Tweed Reinsmoen was born June 3, 1923 to Otis and Florence (Nelson) Tweed on the family farm three and a half miles south of Joice, IA. She was second in a family of four girls and three boys.
Lois attended Kittleson Country School (Fertile #2), completing her first grade before she was six years old. She then attended Joice High school, graduating in 1940. Following high school, she attended Hamilton Business College and began her first job as a clerk at Farmers Savings Bank in Joice.
On May 9, 1943 Lois and Peter Orland ("Ole") Reinsmoen were married at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Joice, where she was also baptized and confirmed. They resided at and worked the P.M. Reinsmoen farm for many years and continued to live there until "Ole's" death in 2005.
Lois loved to learn and soak up knowledge. She pursued this knowledge by taking a number of adult education classes, mostly in communication, throughout her adult life. She gained life experience by working at various jobs, including newspaper, magazine, radio station, waitressing, Job Service, and Veterans' Affairs.
Six children, four girls and two boys, were born to the Reinsmoen union. Lois had longed to have six children since she was a child herself. She felt extremely blessed and her love and appreciation for them was very apparent.
After marriage Lois became a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice, where "Ole" had been a member since baptism. She taught Sunday School and was involved in Ladies' Aid and Circles. She was also active in PTA, Cub Scouts, and was school board secretary.
Lois was a voracious reader and freelance writer. In later years her newspaper column Bifocal Point was printed in several local, weekly newspapers and in the monthly Joice Newsletter.
Lois is survived by four children, Mary Reinsmoen, Des Moines, Robert Reinsmoen (Mary), Edina, MN, Jane Reinsmoen, Mason City, Molly Iverson (David), Greene, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Dennis Tweed (Dee), Rochester MN, sister Diane Coburn (Jim) of Las Vegas, NV, daughter-in-law Dianne Reinsmoen of Burnsville, MN and Surprise, AZ, sister-in-law Doris Tweed, Lake Mills, sister-in-law Jean Tweed, Scottsdale, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by husband "Ole" in 2005, daughter Laura in 1967, son Mark in 2019, granddaughter Abbey Almelien Banh in 2013, sister Janell Slattum, sister Phyllis Arneson, brother James Tweed, brother Herschel Tweed, son-in-law, Paul Heilskov, son-in-law Ronald Almelien, brother-in-law Richard Arneson, brother-in-law Richard Slattum, and nephews Marshall Arneson, Jeffrey Slattum, and Vincent Tweed.
Lois and "Ole" enjoyed almost 30 seasons as "snow birds" in Alamo, TX, where they made many lasting friendships. While in TX, Lois tutored students in English for 12 years at a local school in Alamo.
The family would like to thank the Manly Care Center and North Iowa Hospice for their excellent care.
Lois was truly loved and will be greatly missed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.