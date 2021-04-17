Lois Reinsmoen

June 3, 1923 - April 15, 2021

Lois Reinsmoen died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at age 97 at the Manly Care Center in Manly, Iowa. In recent years she had also lived in Clear Lake, Mason City, and Greene.

No services are planned due to Covid-19. The family will have a graveside service at a later date when they bury Lois's ashes next to "Ole's" at Concordia Cemetery near Joice. Memorials may be sent in care of Molly Iverson, 516 E Iowa St, Greene, IA 50636.

Lois Jewell Tweed Reinsmoen was born June 3, 1923 to Otis and Florence (Nelson) Tweed on the family farm three and a half miles south of Joice, IA. She was second in a family of four girls and three boys.

Lois attended Kittleson Country School (Fertile #2), completing her first grade before she was six years old. She then attended Joice High school, graduating in 1940. Following high school, she attended Hamilton Business College and began her first job as a clerk at Farmers Savings Bank in Joice.