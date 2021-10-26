Lois M. Van Ness

August 5, 1939-October 22, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Lois M. Van Ness, 82, of Nora Springs died Friday, October 22, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs with the Rev. Michael Daley of the New Life Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Nora Springs, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed in care of her family.

Lois Marie Van Ness, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Turnahan) Yearington, was born August 5, 1939 in Iowa City, IA. She was a 1957 graduate of Corning High School. After High School she went to Commercial Extension School of Commerce for Junior Accounting.

In April of 1959 Lois was united in Marriage to Paul C. Van Ness Jr. of Omaha, NE. From this union they had five children, Paul, Philip, Sharlisa, Suzanne and Sarah. The couple moved to Nora Springs in 1969.

Lois loved to read about history, gardening, old movies and Floyd Gospel Sing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, (sons): Paul Scott (Maria) Van Ness of Mineral Wells, TX, Philip Van Ness of Northwood, (daughters): Sharlisa (Alan) Ciavarelli of Plymouth, Suzanne (Tyler) Boyd of Weatherford, TX and Sarah Clark of Nora Springs.

Also surviving is her sister Mary Jo Priekulis and Kay Williams both of Des Moines; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hopkins of Omaha, NE; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul C. Van Ness Jr.; parents, Charles and Dorothy Yearington; brothers, Bill and Ed Yearington; nephews, KJ Knight, Tony Van Ness and Donald Stanger III.

