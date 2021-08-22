Lois M. Jennings

Lois was born April 11, 1925, daughter of Burr and Agnes (Christensen) Payne in Mason City. Lois graduated from Hanlontown High School in 1943. In 1942, Lois was the Band Queen for Hanlontown High School. After high school, she worked at the Hanlontown Coop Elevator for many years and worked at the North Central Elementary School District as a secretary. Lois was also a clerk for the Jennings Brothers Auctioneers. Lois married Raymond B. Jennings Jr. on February 14, 1943 before Raymond spent the next two years in combat in WWII. Together they farmed the family farm in the Hanlontown area until Raymond's death in 1985.