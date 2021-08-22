Lois M. Jennings
April 11, 1925-August, 10, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Lois M. Jennings, 96, of Clear Lake, formerly of Manly, passed away August, 10, 2021 at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, IA 50444, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will be held at the Brush Point Cemetery in Hanlontown.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa, 50456.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, IA 50444 Hanlontown, or Iowa Department For The Blind, 524 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Lois was born April 11, 1925, daughter of Burr and Agnes (Christensen) Payne in Mason City. Lois graduated from Hanlontown High School in 1943. In 1942, Lois was the Band Queen for Hanlontown High School. After high school, she worked at the Hanlontown Coop Elevator for many years and worked at the North Central Elementary School District as a secretary. Lois was also a clerk for the Jennings Brothers Auctioneers. Lois married Raymond B. Jennings Jr. on February 14, 1943 before Raymond spent the next two years in combat in WWII. Together they farmed the family farm in the Hanlontown area until Raymond's death in 1985.
She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown.
Lois enjoyed spending time with her “Friendly Neighborhood Club” in her younger years. She could be found outside tending to her flower garden. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The last ten years she was losing her eye sight; however, she adapted and stayed connected and never lost her interest in life. The family would consult her for information, advice and she never lost her sharp mind.
Lois is survived by her son, Steven (Mary K.) Jennings of Fertile; daughter, Susan (David) Grahamof Bettendorf; six grandchildren, Heather (Noelle Stoyles) Jennings, Holli Jennings, Heidi (Chad) Hanson, Hilleri (Brandon) Steinbrecher, Bridget (Todd) Wichmann and Brooke (Tyler) Bartsh; twelve great grandchildren, Ally Hanson, Ashlyn Hanson, Avery Hanson, Austin Hanson, Baileigh Carlsen, Berkli Steinbrecher, Brinley Steinbrecher, Rachel Wichmann, Ryan Wichmann, Rylie Wichmann, Anna Bartsh and Graham Bartsh.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Raymond Jennings Jr.; parents, Burr and Agnes Payne; brother, Cecil “Emy” Payne; sister, Madeline Simpson; two half brothers, Lyle Payne and Loyd Payne; two grandchildren in infancy, Ann Marie and Shannon Marie Jennings.
The family would like to thank the Apple Valley in Clear Lake for the amazing care for their mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.