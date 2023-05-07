(Lois) Lorraine Reynolds

February 1, 1930-April 30, 2023

MASON CITY-(Lois) Lorraine Reynolds died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 93. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service time on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Lorraine Reynolds. Lorraine was born February 1, 1930, on a farm south of Clear Lake to Art and Fannie Abel. When she was 3 the family moved to a farm south of Ventura where she attended the country school, Union #3, until 6th grade when the school was closed. She then attended Ventura Community School, was very active in music and graduated from Ventura High School in 1947. Lorraine was a cheerleader, in chorus, glee club, sang many solos, duets, and trios both in school and church. She was 1st chair trumpet player in the Ventura band and was chosen Miss Ventura for the 1947 Band Festival in Mason City. Following graduation, she enjoyed attending Hamilton Business College in Mason City and singing in their choir. She was employed at Iowa Hardware Mutual Insurance Co., and Romey Fischbeck Insurance Co.

Lorraine was baptized and attended the United Brethren Church in Ventura and later Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City where on May 2, 1948, she was united in marriage to Rolland (Rollie) Reynolds. Four children were born to this union. For 64 years she lived on the corner of 15th Street and South Carolina. Since 2017, Lorraine has resided at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.

She was known for writing poetry, giving humorous readings, singing for weddings and funerals, baking beautiful wedding cakes, decorating the trees in her front yard, and managing a home daycare where she was Grandma Lorraine to everyone. She was often heard saying she majored in “Rollie” and minored in business. Another saying she said was, “I have never tried smoking, tasting beer or alcohol of any kind, nor had a cup of coffee, and I see no reason why anyone else needs to. I made it through life without any of that.”

Lorraine is survived by 3 daughters: Ann Hussong (Dean) of Tomahawk, WI, Kay Ackerman (Bob) of Mason City, and Dawn Moore (Monte) of Forest City, IA; a brother, Ronald Abel of Kansas City and a sister-in-law, Patricia Frank (Jim) of Michigan. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Heather Reynolds, Michael Legler, Ryan and Brent Hussong, Megan Casa de Calvo, Riley and Natalie Moore; 5 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Keith in 1954, husband, Rollie in 1987, and son, Allan in 2002.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.