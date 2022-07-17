Lois Juanita Goeman

December 8, 1930-July 15, 2022

BELMOND-Lois Juanita Goeman passed away July 15, 2022 at the Belmond Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91. She was born December 8, 1930 to Edmund and Margaret Osby of Kanawha, Iowa. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 19 at the Immanuel Reformed Church in Belmond, Iowa at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be at the same location commencing at 9:00 prior to the service. Pastor David DeKuiper will conduct the service and interment will be at the Belmond Cemetery. Those unable to attend the funeral service may view it on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view.

Lois was married to Donald M. Goeman on February 16, 1950 at the Kanawha Lutheran Church in Kanawha, Iowa. Lois and Don began their farming career at this time. She was a life-long partner in the farming operation and a homemaker. She was a passionate reader, church member and care giver to their children. Later in life, Don and Lois enjoyed delivering Winnebago motor homes all over the United States and Canada. They also spent many years wintering in Texas, Arizona and Florida. They were members of the Immanuel Reformed Church in Belmond. Memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Memorial Fund or to an organization of the donor's choice.

Left to share her memory are her three children, Donald (Darla) Goeman of Belmond, David (Kathi) Goeman of Belmond and Kathy (Lonny) Boller of Ventura Iowa, grandchildren, Aaron Goeman, Aimee (Tad) McKnight, Tate (Jenna) Goeman, Chad (Dani) Goeman, Courtney (Tom) Dey, Ashley (Josh) Peterson, Cody (Katherine) Boller and Josh (Melinda) Boller and great-grandchildren, Olivia Goeman-Willett, Monroe and Georgia Goeman, Quinton, Kanon and Easton Goeman, Libby Smith, Emma Neubauer, Camden, Hudson and Dylan Dey, Taylor, Kate and Cora Peterson, Ryden and Riley Boller and Jacob and Madilyn Boller.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Donald, grandson Jacob Boller, parents, and brothers Gordon, Gene and Paul as well as sister Marlys Wicks.

