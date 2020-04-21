Lois Jeanne Schwade
May 11, 1949 - April 18, 2020
MASON CITY - Lois Jeanne Schwade was born May 11, 1949 in Des Moines, IA, to Charles and Margaret (Dunbar) Moon. She passed away peacefully at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on April 18, 2020.
Due to federal and state guidelines relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service to celebrate Lois' life will be held at a later date.
Lois was the oldest of five siblings. She grew up in Mason City, IA, and graduated from Mason City High School in 1967. On October 25, 1969, she married Gene Schwade at First United Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Lois held several jobs throughout her working career including AC Nielsen, Target, Francis Lauer Youth Services, and the AEA. Her work with children was very fulfilling to her and she touched the hearts of many along the way. Her most favorite role in life was that of raising her four children, two sets of twins. Lois played an active role in her children's activities. She will be remembered by them as the best mom for always thinking of them first. She loved her family and others greatly and she was happiest when she could be sharing her love by helping, taking care of, or cooking for others. She welcomed many into our family and her heart when they needed support which captures her essence – she always cared for and loved people. In later years, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and watching their activities as she was able. She had a passion for reading whether it be a good book, magazine, or newspaper. Even when watching TV she had her nose in a book. Lois was a wonderful cook and excellent baker. She was very adept at putting together a spread of food for those she loved. We miss her greatly already and will carry her with us always in our hearts as she carried so many people in her heart throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Gene, of Mason City; and her children Justin (Frank Foerster) Schwade of Munich, Germany; Jessica (Brad) Van Vark of Pella; Michael Haag of Mason City; and Angel Haag of Oran. Also surviving are two grandsons, William and Jarrett Van Vark of Pella. Her surviving siblings include Sherry Wallis, Deb Severson, and Chuck Moon. Surviving siblings-in-law include Betty (Robert) Sherriff, Gerald (Kathy) Schwade, and Donald Schwade. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Moon; her parents-in-law, John and Eleanor Schwade; a brother Michael Moon; and several aunts and uncles.
A special thank you to Dr. Antonio Sanchez, the nurses, and staff at the University of Iowa Digestive Disease Center for the compassionate care they provided to Lois during her decline in health the past couple of years.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
