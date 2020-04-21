Lois Jeanne Schwade

Lois held several jobs throughout her working career including AC Nielsen, Target, Francis Lauer Youth Services, and the AEA. Her work with children was very fulfilling to her and she touched the hearts of many along the way. Her most favorite role in life was that of raising her four children, two sets of twins. Lois played an active role in her children's activities. She will be remembered by them as the best mom for always thinking of them first. She loved her family and others greatly and she was happiest when she could be sharing her love by helping, taking care of, or cooking for others. She welcomed many into our family and her heart when they needed support which captures her essence – she always cared for and loved people. In later years, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and watching their activities as she was able. She had a passion for reading whether it be a good book, magazine, or newspaper. Even when watching TV she had her nose in a book. Lois was a wonderful cook and excellent baker. She was very adept at putting together a spread of food for those she loved. We miss her greatly already and will carry her with us always in our hearts as she carried so many people in her heart throughout her life.