Lois J. Julseth

(1936-2020)

Lois J. Julseth, 84, of Kensett passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

The family will hold a private graveside service for Lois at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Elk Creek Lutheran Church or to Relay for Life of Worth County in honor of Lois.

Lois Jean Tietz was born March 6, 1936 in Rudd, IA, the daughter of Chris and Mabel (Roberts) Tietz. Growing up around Manly, Lois attended and graduated from Manly High School. On December 26, 1955 she married the love of her life, Richard D. Julseth at the E.R. Church in Manly. Together they raised two children, Peter and Nancy on a farm outside of Kensett while Lois worked at Carroll-George in Northwood.

Lois was an active, longtime member of Elk Creek Lutheran Church. For many years their family cared for the cemetery and facilities. Lois was a dedicated farm wife who was a constant supporter of her children. She was a calm and caring woman who enjoyed time spent in the garden, flowers, butterflies and time with family, friends and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren