Lois E. Hegtvedt

September 18, 1930 - November 22, 2019
ROCKWELL - Lois Elaine Hegtvedt, 89, of Rockwell, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center in Rockwell with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Inurnment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Rockwell. Memorials may be directed to the family of Lois Hegtvedt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Lois Elaine Hegtvedt was born on September 18, 1930, to parents John and Grace (Nielsen) Coyle on a farm in rural Cerro Gordo County near Cartersville, Iowa. Lois made many moves while living with her parents. She attended the first three grades in a rural school north of Cartersville, Iowa. Her next educational stop was the Mason City area school system and she finished her high school education at Manly after moving there in 1946. On January 13, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Hegtvedt in Manly at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following her marriage, the two started a farming career, renting the same farm ground for 54 years.
Lois was a long-time member of the Rockwell Sacred Heart Catholic Church, attending ever since she moved to the Rockwell area. Lois had many joys in life from going camping, to spending winters in South Texas, spending time with family and friends and teaching her grandchildren how to play cards.
Lois is survived by her children: Mike (Wendy) Hegtvedt, Pat (Dawn) Hegtvedt, Dan (Laurie) Hegtvedt, Sandy (Kenny) Nielsen; son in-law: David Watters; sister: Helen Arnett; sister in-law: Marilyn Hegtvedt; grandchildren: Stacy, Amy, Aaron, Derek, Matthew, Lindsey, Jordan, Kyle, Katlyn, Kristan, Andrea, Brent, Mindi, Abbie, Spencer, Nick; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in by death by her parents: John and Grace Coyle; husband: Edward Hegtvedt; daughter: Deb Watters; siblings: Jack (Frances) Coyle, Dean (Audrey) Coyle; brother in-laws: David Hegtvedt, John Arnett; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
