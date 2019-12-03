Lois E. Dougan
January 14, 1921 - November 25, 2019
Memorial services for Lois E. Dougan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at United Church of Grand Meadow with Rev. Jon Marburger officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Church of Grand Meadow, Grand Meadow, MN, or First Presbyterian Church, Mason City, IA.
Lois Ellen Dougan, age 98, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Grand Meadow Senior Living, Grand Meadow, MN.
Lois was born January 14, 1921, to Guy and Eva (Falkinham) Green in Hampton, IA. She grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School. She continued her education attending the University of Northern Iowa, known then as the Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, IA, She taught in the rural schools of Franklin County, Iowa. Lois was united in marriage to John B. Dougan in 1943 and lived on the farm near Mason City all their married life. She was a devoted farm wife and farmer.
Lois moved to Grand Meadow, MN in July of 2011 to be closer to family. She enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived independent until suffering a broken hip when she was 97.
She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, Mason City, Iowa, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and was active in the church circle and knitting prayer shawls. Lois loved flower and vegetable gardening, feeding the birds and walking in the outdoors. She was a 4-H leader in her younger years and a member of the YMCA where she enjoyed fitness classes.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Sue Dougan of Ostrander, MN and Bonnie (Peter) Tangren of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Erica Tangren and David (Sheila) Tangren; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Dax Tangren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John B. Dougan in 2005; brothers, Marion and Bob Green; sister, Bessie Meehan; half-sister, Melody Sutherland.
