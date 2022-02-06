Lois Darlene Hansmeier

February 5, 2022

CORWITH–Lois Darlene Hansmeier, 84, of Corwith passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Friday at Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811