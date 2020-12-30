Lodema Ann Cockrum

November 6, 1943-December 26, 2020

Lodema Ann Cockrum, age 77, of Osage, passed away at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Due to government regulations regarding the coronavirus, private family services will be held at Life Church with Pastor Steven White officiating. A gathering to celebrate Lodema and Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Lodema was born November 6, 1943, in Osage, the daughter of Arno and Hazel (Heller) Ball. She attended Osage High School. Lodema married Jim on January 16, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Osage. She was a beautician. Lodema was a member of Life Church and Our Savior's Lutheran in Osage. Her hobbies were her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Lodema is survived by her: children, Kevin (Lynne) Cockrum of San Antonio, Texas, Karla Lane of Osage, and Keith (Lisa) Cockrum of Osage; grandchildren, Amber Cockrum, Becca (Jill) Lucker, CJ Lane, Andy (Ashley) Lane, Ross Cockrum and Joe (Courtney) Cockrum; five great-grandchildren; brother, Merlyn Ball of Stacyville; and many nieces and nephews.