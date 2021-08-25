Lloyd Tagesen
April 28, 1935-August 22, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Lloyd Tagesen, 86, of Clear Lake, formerly of Hampton, passed away August 22, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton with burial in the Alexander Cemetery. Family will receive friends starting at 12:00 P.M before services. The family encourages masks be worn at the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral home of Hampton.
Lloyd, son of Martin E. and Hazelle (Mayo) Tagesen, was born on April 28, 1935, at his grandparents farm southeast of Mason City in Bath Township. As Martin worked for his dad, the little family of 3 stayed on the farm until 1937. Lloyd spent summers on the farm when he was growing up and he had many memoires to share and stories to tell about life with his grandparents. He loved every minute of it!
In 1949, Martin started his own construction company and Lloyd went to work for him at age 14. He worked as a carpenter all his life in the Mason City area, including cottages in Clear Lake.
Lloyd graduated from Mason City High School in 1953 and married Bonnie Buck in 1953 also. They are the parents of Laurie. They divorced, and then in 1988, Lloyd married Marilyn Burger Poyser.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Laurie, her son Tad (Courtney) Jilek, son Levi, son Collin, and daughter Madison all of St. Louis. Levi is Lloyd's first great-grandchild. Also his wife Marilyn, her daughter Jennifer (Doug) Dodd, Dayna & Darby, her son Kendall (Becky) Poyser, Karsten, Micah and Makendra, brother Ralph “Butch” (Fran) Tagesen, sister Marie and Maryann, many nieces and nephews and friends.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
