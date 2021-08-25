Lloyd Tagesen

April 28, 1935-August 22, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Lloyd Tagesen, 86, of Clear Lake, formerly of Hampton, passed away August 22, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton with burial in the Alexander Cemetery. Family will receive friends starting at 12:00 P.M before services. The family encourages masks be worn at the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral home of Hampton.

Lloyd, son of Martin E. and Hazelle (Mayo) Tagesen, was born on April 28, 1935, at his grandparents farm southeast of Mason City in Bath Township. As Martin worked for his dad, the little family of 3 stayed on the farm until 1937. Lloyd spent summers on the farm when he was growing up and he had many memoires to share and stories to tell about life with his grandparents. He loved every minute of it!

In 1949, Martin started his own construction company and Lloyd went to work for him at age 14. He worked as a carpenter all his life in the Mason City area, including cottages in Clear Lake.