Lloyd L. Tinkey, 86, of Mason City, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa.

Lloyd was a ”Jack-of-all-trades”, master of all. If it was broke, he could fix it. He loved to keep his hands busy, whether it was building models or larger items. His “pride and joy” was restoring their National Register Home in Yankton, South Dakota, making it a showplace, and one everyone in town wanted to see. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and restoring his 1932 Graham car. He also enjoyed going to work as a Hydro-Electric Plant Operator on the Missouri River. In retirement he spent many hours volunteering at church repairing, painting or whatever else needed doing. He and Carol loved to travel, visiting many historic sites and stopping along the way to antique hunt and maybe have a chance to add to one of his collections. He served as Church President in Montana, and Church Trustee in Yankton and Mason City.