Lloyd Eldon Gerbig

Lloyd was born December 22, 1936, in Stacyville, Iowa, the son of Roy and Mary (Adams) Gerbig He attended grade school in Stacyville and graduated from Little Cedar High School in 1955. On September 25, 1956, Lloyd married Esther Maas at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. At the time of his marriage, Lloyd worked for the Central Iowa Telephone Company in Lyle. He helped change telephones in the area over to dial tone. In 1957, they moved to the Osage area where Lloyd worked on a farm for two years. They bought a home in Osage and Lloyd worked as an attendant at two different gas stations. During this time, he added a 32 by 24-foot addition to their house, doing most of the work himself. Lloyd began driving school bus in the fall of 1960. He also worked at Coast to Coast. He then went to work at Osage High School as a night janitor/maintenance worker. While working at his regular jobs over the years, he also did odd jobs as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, etc. After 38 years as a school bus driver and 27 years as janitoraintenance worker, Lloyd retired on July 1, 1998. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. He was active with the Mitchell County Historical Society and served as a board member and oversaw the moving and restoring the Railroad Depot that is now located at Cedar Valley Memories