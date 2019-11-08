Lloyd David Pierce
December 19, 1960 - November 1, 2019
Lloyd David Pierce died November 1st, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, IA.
Lloyd was born December 19th, 1960, the son of Faye and Frank Pierce. He married Rebecca Hull in June 2008. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family, listening to music and going to garage sales.
He is survived by his two children and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one son.
