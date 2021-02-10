Lloyd A. Drewelow

January 29, 1942-February 6, 2021

Lloyd A. Drewelow, age 79, of New Hampton, IA died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY VIA CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOME'S FACEBOOK PAGE. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Those left to honor Lloyd's memory are his wife of 58 years, Carol Drewelow of New Hampton; his son, Ron (Sheryn) Drewelow of Clear Lake, IA; his grandchildren, Joshua (Autumn), Jordon, Tayler (Chace), Madison (Justen), Lauryn, Riley, and Blake; his great grandchildren, Harper, Easton, Landry, Preslee, Maddux, and Ivy; his brother, David (Carol) Drewelow of New Hampton and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa in 2011; a grandson, Dallas in 2005; his parents; and his sisters, Norma Pack and Doris Cheney.