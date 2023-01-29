Lisa Marie (Resler) Krahn

January 27, 1938-January 11, 2023

Lisa Marie Krahn, (Resler) 84, wife of Albert E. Krahn, passed away January 11, 2023, from ovarian cancer at Zilber Hospice in Milwaukee.

Lisa, born in Bremen, Germany January 27, 1938, emigrated to the United States in 1951 with family - parents Anton and Sophie (Hoyer) Resler and brother Willi Resler. After a short stay with relatives in Latimer, Iowa, the family settled in Mason City. Lisa graduated from Mason City High School in 1956, was FBLA president her senior year, went directly to the McGladrey-Hanson-Dunn- Gage CPA firm where she worked for seven years. She joined a bowling league and book club, liked to read, started accordion lessons, enjoyed listening to records, and dancing. She was proud of her first car, a white 1958 Chevrolet-Bel-Air.

In 1963, she continued her education at Mason City Junior College for two years and received her AA with honors. She transferred to the University of Iowa and graduated in 1967 with an English BS degree. She was a TA at University-Wisconsin-Milwaukee during 1967 - 1968, where she met Albert. They married August 18, 1968. Later she earned a Master's in Administrative Leadership at UWM.

Lisa had many interests/hobbies, including U.S./German stamp collecting, film study, photography, playing accordion in Iowa, joining the Milwaukee-Accordion-Club, traveling to Las Vegas for accordion conventions. She promoted locally-grown agriculture, organic foods, supported local farmers markets, attended dairy, organic, farm technology events throughout Wisconsin. She traveled in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, with trips to Germany visiting friends and relatives.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, brother Willi and Jeanne (Christiansen) Resler, niece Anne (Resler) Wittnebel, cousin Merlin Hoyer, Iowa, cousin Erika (Hoyer) Heuermann , Germany, friends in Wisconsin, Iowa, Germany, and people on the Krahn side.