Linda Walrod

Linda relished her roles as a wife, mom and grandma. She looked forward truly to any occasion that included her family and cherished times spent with her parents and sisters Sharion and Rita. Her family was always a focus regardless of how many other roles and obligations she had committed to.

Linda had a terrific work ethic and was meticulous in each job that she had during her life. She had been employed early on at Belmond Labs, Belmond Health Care Center, was a part-time librarian at the Belmond Library and for many years was secretary of the St. John and St. Olaf Lutheran Churches and more recently was secretary of the UCC Church of Belmond. There were times in her life that Linda was employed in as many as four jobs at the same time.

She was a wonderful cook and baker. Over the years Linda had baked and created countless one of a kind cakes for weddings, confirmations, birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions for customers who ordered them from her. Her culinary skills and family recipes were something that created many special times in the kitchen with her granddaughter Ella over the last many years. One thing for certain if Ella wanted to hangout and spend time with grandma, Linda would put everything else on the back burner for that occasion.