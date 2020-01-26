Linda Sue Harris

Ms. Harris was born in Mason City, Iowa on February 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Lawrence Earl Harris and Betty Jane Cogill Harris. She graduated from high school and completed the School of Commerce in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Ms. Harris then joined the Women's Army Corps on October 9, 1973, which preceded the now integrated U.S. Army. She proudly served her country from 1973 until being Honorably discharged on January 31, 1994. She did high security TDY during Desert Storm for which she was awarded The National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star. During her military career she also earned an associate degree from Midlands Technical College in Columbia, SC.

Ms. Harris was active with The Women's Army Corps Veteran's Association Chapter 62 in Anniston, AL and the American Legion Post 143 in Carrollton. She especially loved volunteering with the Trina Davis Veteran's Village and spent hours with the Neva Lomason Library staff. She would lovingly refer to the members of these organizations as her “other family.” She enjoyed collecting turtles and birthday angels as well as corresponding with her many friends around the world. Ms. Harris was of the Methodist faith, a life member of DAV, USO, Vietnam Veterans of America, Wounded Warrior Project, active with The Women's Memorial and Army Women's Museum and an eligible member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.