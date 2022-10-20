MASON CITY-Linda (Sholes) Behan, 74, of Mason City, formerly of Marshalltown, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Linda was born on June 17, 1948, in Marshalltown to Willard Sholes and Wanita (Wilson) Scovill. She is survived by her wife, Diane Martinson; son, Paul (Pam) Scovill; her brother, Mark (Patsy) Sholes; Three nieces, Laura (Justin) Sholes-Schoppe, Stephanie (Jim) Anderson and Patricia (Jon) Sanders; two great nieces, two great nephews, three great-great nephews, and two great-great nieces, many cousins and an uncle, Dale (Lois) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brother, Stephen Sholes, and her beloved Maggie Mae.