Linda (Sholes) Behan
June 17, 1948-September 22, 2022
MASON CITY-Linda (Sholes) Behan, 74, of Mason City, formerly of Marshalltown, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Linda was born on June 17, 1948, in Marshalltown to Willard Sholes and Wanita (Wilson) Scovill. She is survived by her wife, Diane Martinson; son, Paul (Pam) Scovill; her brother, Mark (Patsy) Sholes; Three nieces, Laura (Justin) Sholes-Schoppe, Stephanie (Jim) Anderson and Patricia (Jon) Sanders; two great nieces, two great nephews, three great-great nephews, and two great-great nieces, many cousins and an uncle, Dale (Lois) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brother, Stephen Sholes, and her beloved Maggie Mae.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924