Linda S. Brandau

August 8, 1946-November 29, 2020

Linda Sue Brandau, 74, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away November 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

A graveside service for Linda will take place at 2:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020 at the Riverside cemetery with Pastor Steve Hansen from Trinity United Methodist Church officiating.

She was born to the late Lester and Marie Smith, August 8, 1946, in Floyd County and grew up on a farm West of Marble Rock, Iowa. Linda graduated from Rockford High School in 1964. She had worked for Cambrex Charles City, Inc. (formally Solvay Animal Health, Inc. and Salsbury's Laboratories) for close to 20 years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Charles City.