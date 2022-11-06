Linda R. Kollasch-Arnold

October 31, 2022

GARNER-Linda Rae Kollasch-Arnold, 73, of Garner passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 31, 2022, at JourneyCare hospice facility in Barrington, IL.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Ben Valentine officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner.