Linda Marks
September 26, 1947 - September 22, 2019
Osage - Linda Sue Marks, age 71, of Osage, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, of complications from diabetes. Cremation has taken place.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Prairie Lakes Church in Osage, with Pastor Andy Schumacher officiating. Following the Service there will be a lunch and a time to greet the family in the Church Hall.
Linda was born September 26, 1947, in Albany, New York, the daughter of Israel and Johanna (Feibusch) Kletter. She was raised in Florida graduating in 1965, from McArthur High School in Miramar, Florida. Linda married Robert Marks on May 16, 1969 in Hollywood, Florida. This year they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Linda was employed by Southern Bell Telephone and later Cellular One as a Customer Service Manager, retiring in 1996. After having lived in big cities, 15 years ago Linda and Robert found their paradise and made Osage their home. She was a great cook and loved to shop. Linda and Robert enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. The family would like to give their thanks to the doctors, nurses and technicians at Mitchell County Regional Health Center and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, as well as the emergency workers who assisted Linda many times.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert of Osage; son, Steve (Melody) Marks of Osage, and their 6 children Matthew, Steven, Kaitlyn, Robert, Alyssa and Bradley; daughter, Jane (Bruce) Ryan, and their children Cheryl and Carley of Sandy, Oregon; brother, Howard (Diane) Kletter of Ocala, Florida; and a sister, Leona Youngen of Upstate, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Kletter; and a sister, Lillian Edelson.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706
