Linda Marie Paulsen (Sturges)

March 22, 1951-October 8, 2021

Linda Marie Paulsen (Sturges), age 70, passed away peacefully with her family on October 8th, 2021 at Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation in Olathe, KS after a year-long battle and brave struggle with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD). A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Michael Sturges of Clear Lake, IA. She is survived by her mother Marjorie Sturges of Austin, TX, sister Sandra Lichman of Austin, TX, brother Dennis Sturges (Denise) of St. Ansgar, IA; son Jacob Giesler (Theresa) of Olathe, KS, daughter Amanda Giesler of Lenexa, KS; six grandchildren, Asia Williams, Andrew Manakul, Alex Manakul, Grace Giesler, Emma Giesler, Cecilia Giesler and one great-grandchild Laphonso McKinnis Jr.

Linda was born in Mason City, IA. She moved to Kansas City, MO and earned her LPN nursing degree from The University of Kansas Medical Center. Linda worked for a short time after school before staying home to start a family. Her passions throughout the years were always her family first but she had many talents with crafts, sewing, painting, re-upholstering just to name a few. But after her father passing in 2008 to a stroke, Linda felt her call to return to the nursing field. She went back to school, finished 80 hours of clinicals and got her Missouri and Kansas license's reinstated. She then began working at multiple assisted living and nursing homes in the Kansas City area and grew a wonderful reputation as a LPN nurse. She retired in 2015, then won a bout with breast cancer all while still working part time as a LPN.

Linda's family wishes to extend the most sincere thank you to the staff at Phoenix Home Care and Hospice as well as Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation in Olathe. Linda spent her last 6 months there once her family unfortunately could no longer care for her at her residence. On her passing, it was very obvious she had touched the lives of both organizations; the love and kindness shown to her will be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to NORD (National Organization of Rare Disease) - https://rarediseases.org/