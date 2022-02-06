Linda Mae Quackenbush

April 23, 1954-January 29, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Linda Mae Quackenbush, 67, of Ventura, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Linda was born April 23, 1954, the daughter of Thomas Raymond and Dorothy Mae (Scholl) Smith in Mason City. She married Randy “Buck” Janssen on June 13, 1974. She later married Terry Quackenbush on February 27, 1984, in Las Vegas, NV. Terry preceded her in death on January 29, 1994.

A 1974 graduate of Rudd High School, Linda worked as a certified nursing assistant prior to becoming a cook and owning a catering company with her husband, Terry's Catering, in Rudd. She also worked as a cook for Ventura Schools and Beje Clark Residential Facility in Mason City. She let her passion for cooking lead her to not only cook for, but also comfort all who she had the privilege to serve.

Linda always remained outdoors and active while fishing, camping, pedal boating, snowmobiling and working in her garden. She enjoyed taking care of her pet cats and dogs over the years, refinishing old woodwork, taking trips to the casino. She liked spending time with friends, but more than anything loved being with her family while making memories.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Scott) Boehmer of Charles City, Tammy (Bryan) Spencer of Bryant, IA, and Cassie (fiancé, Jeff Kapping) Quackenbush of Nashua; grandchildren, Hunter Boehmer, Logan Boehmer, Micala Janssen, Alec Fritze, Mia Reich, Lucas Quackenbush, Emma Kapping and Ellie Kapping; brother, Max (Lori) Smith of Ventura; nieces and nephews, Roxanne (Travis) Stohr, Heidi (Dennis) Maertens, Gary (Kristi) Smith, and Chase Smith; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Gary and Thomas(Carolyn) Smith.

