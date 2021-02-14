Linda M. Kuhlers
May 3, 1951 - February 11, 2021
Belmond, IA - Linda M. (Lamfers) Kuhlers, 69, of Belmond, IA, died, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, IA, following a courageous battle with cancer. Public Funeral Services will be Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031, 1st Street S.E, Belmond. Pastor Jim Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 1-4 PM and will continue one hour prior to the service at church Monday. The family requests those attending visitation or the funeral wear masks. If you are unable to attend Linda's funeral service it will be live streamed at 10:30 AM Monday on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page, just like the page to view. Memorial suggestions include St. Olaf Lutheran Church-Belmond, Gateway Hospice, or to the donor's choice.
Linda Marie Lamfers, the daughter of Marion and Hilda (Mehus) Lamfers, was born May 3, 1951, at Belmond, IA. She grew up in the Kanawha area and graduated from Kanawha High School in 1969. She then attended NIACC and worked for a period of time as an EKG-Tech at Mercy Hospital-Mason City.
Linda married Marlin Kuhlers in June of 1972 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church her life long church home and their union lasted nearly 50 years. The couple was blessed with a daughter Darcy.
Linda was a drive-up bank teller at First State Bank in Belmond for 42 years. She was active in her church life and cherished anything that included her family and spending time in various groups of friends. She loved dining out, decorating her home and crafting. She loved the music of the 50's and 60's and attending the Winter Dance Part at the Surf. Her and Marlin truly enjoyed each other's company and she loved to cheer on support the adventures and activities of her daughter and grandchildren, as well as times spent with her other extended family. Linda and Marlin had also enjoyed a few years wintering in Mesa, AZ.
Survivors include her husband Marlin Kuhlers, Belmond, IA; daughter Darcy Kruger (significant other Kyle), Lake Mills, IA, and her children Keaton Kruger, Minnetonka, MN, Dawson Kruger, Ames, IA, and Jamison Wolff, Lake Mills, IA; Linda's "Special Daughter" Jackie (Chris) Gatton, and her family Sydney, Alysha, and Vinnie, of Meservey, IA; her brothers Richard (Bernita) Lamfers, Grundy Center, IA, Roger (Lois) Lamfers, Kanawha, IA, and sister Diana (Joh) O'Donnell, Clear Lake, IA; brother-in-law Ronnie Kuhlers (significant other Shelly) Belmond, IA, sister-in-law Pam Bell, Belmond, IA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; also Alvin Kuhlers, and Delphine and Herman Watermiller; a nephew Rodney Lamfers and brother-in-law Fred Bell. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
