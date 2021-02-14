Linda M. Kuhlers

Linda was a drive-up bank teller at First State Bank in Belmond for 42 years. She was active in her church life and cherished anything that included her family and spending time in various groups of friends. She loved dining out, decorating her home and crafting. She loved the music of the 50's and 60's and attending the Winter Dance Part at the Surf. Her and Marlin truly enjoyed each other's company and she loved to cheer on support the adventures and activities of her daughter and grandchildren, as well as times spent with her other extended family. Linda and Marlin had also enjoyed a few years wintering in Mesa, AZ.