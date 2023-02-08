Linda Lindsay

January 29, 2023

Linda Lindsay passed away January 29, 2023 in Newport Beach, California. Her Christmas visit there turned into a month-long battle with gall bladder cancer.

Linda was born June 2, 1949 to Keith and Leona (Severson) Kenison of rural Northwood, Iowa. Her girlhood on the farm and growing up in a small town gave her a strong work ethic and an appreciation of a simple life. She fondly remembered mornings and evenings in the barn, book in hand and kittens in her lap, giving hay to each cow in turn as her father Keith milked. After Keith's crippling polio attack, the family moved into Northwood, where she kindled her love of music. She took years of piano lessons the family somehow found the money to fund. Later, she played alto sax in the bands at Northwood-Kensett High and North Iowa Area Community College. It was in the NIACC band room that she dropped her music folder at the feet of a socially awkward tuba player, Gary Lindsay. They became friends, worked together in the physics department, and began dating. Linda and Gary went on to UNI where they married after their junior year. Both graduated with teaching degrees in 1971.

A source of pride for Linda was her Kenison family, descendants of her great-grandfather Byron. Although scattered widely now, the family meets every September in Bolan, Iowa and at the century farm.

Linda and Gary came to Cedar Rapids for Gary's job at Kennedy High. After working as a teacher associate for several years, Linda began working in program administration for Rockwell Collins in 1979, retiring in 2014. Her elementary teaching skills and sunny personality were a perfect fit, especially in organizing and guiding young engineers through the complexities of a large company. The bond with the special friends she made there became even stronger in her retirement.

The family joined St. Paul's United Methodist Church when their daughter, Julie, and son, Nathan were children. St. Paul's has been a foundational rock in their lives. Linda sang alto in the Sanctuary Choir where her chatty, sunny personality and affirming ways helped make the choir the tight-knit group it is. Linda also served several ministry areas. The family is especially thankful for St. Paul's church and pastors for surrounding them with love, prayers, and support during her month-long illness, despite being so far from home.

Two life-long passions for Linda were exercising at the Rockwell Rec Center where she was a charter member and riding her bike on area trails. In favorable (and marginal) weather, Linda and her bike buddy Dale Wulf would log at least 25 miles several times a week. In addition to the Iowa trails and surrounding states, our group traveled to the Florida Keys, Puget Sound, Las Vegas, Mesa, and Myrtle Beach. Linda was so grateful for the friendship of these biking friends who generously helped her maintain her healthy lifestyle.

Surviving Linda are Gary, her husband of 53 years, his mother Kathryn, their daughter Julie Lindsay and her husband Kevin Drisko, their son Nathan and wife Alishia and grandchildren Zaida and Liam. Their other grandchildren are Cody (Francesca), Courtney and Kendall Drisko. Also left to mourn her passing are brother-in-law Ed Smith and his sons Todd (Shannon) and Darin (Rachel); brothers Larry (Liz) Kenison, Brian (Connie) Kenison and their children, Lindsey (Mike) Severson, Kris, Jordan (Kurt) Smalley. Also left to share her stories are long term friends so close they are considered family; these include Bruce and Diane Rich, Dale Wulf, and many others. Linda showered so much love to great nieces, nephews, and friends' children that they considered her another grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Aljean.

Visitation with the family will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, February 17. A celebration of life service will be Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. with a light luncheon following. Both will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1340 Third Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids.

Linda requested that memorials be made to support the music ministry at St. Paul's or SAINT Cat Rescue & Adoption Center in Cedar Rapids.

Internment of ashes will occur in September in northern Iowa.