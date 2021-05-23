Linda Lea Reimers
July 1, 1941-May 20, 2021
ROCKWELL-Linda Lea Reimers, 79, of Rockwell, IA died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the last several years.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation at the First United Methodist Church, 303 Monroe St, Rockwell, with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockwell Cemetery. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to: Ken Reimers, 9480 Quail Avenue, Rockwell, IA 50469.
Linda was born on July 1, 1941 to Russell and Margaret Reimers of Rockwell. She lived her entire life in Rockwell. In her early years she was a babysitter for many children in the community.
Linda was well known by many. When her parents managed the Linn Grove Campground in Rockwell, Linda met and made lots of friends. She was friendly, generous and had a loving heart. She will be remembered for her crafts and crocheting. Linda crocheted many wall family name dollies for family, friends and acquaintances. Linda also enjoyed taking care of pets and especially loved her birds but also dogs and cats. While living in the Rockwell Nursing Home her hobbies included playing BINGO, Pinochle and having her nails done. She was a person who cherished having conversations with others including the staff at the nursing home and other residents. Linda had an exceptional memory and knew all of the family history and genealogy of the Reimers and Mosiman families.
Those left to cherish her memory include her nephew and nieces: Michael Reimers, Michelle Latham and Melanie Pitts, all of Georgia and several great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margaret Reimers and brother, Ronald Reimers.
Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the Rockwell Nursing Home for their wonderful care and special friends, Linda Dunning and Sue O'Brien.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com
