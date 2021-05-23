Linda Lea Reimers

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation at the First United Methodist Church, 303 Monroe St, Rockwell, with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockwell Cemetery. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to: Ken Reimers, 9480 Quail Avenue, Rockwell, IA 50469.

Linda was well known by many. When her parents managed the Linn Grove Campground in Rockwell, Linda met and made lots of friends. She was friendly, generous and had a loving heart. She will be remembered for her crafts and crocheting. Linda crocheted many wall family name dollies for family, friends and acquaintances. Linda also enjoyed taking care of pets and especially loved her birds but also dogs and cats. While living in the Rockwell Nursing Home her hobbies included playing BINGO, Pinochle and having her nails done. She was a person who cherished having conversations with others including the staff at the nursing home and other residents. Linda had an exceptional memory and knew all of the family history and genealogy of the Reimers and Mosiman families.