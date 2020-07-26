Linda L. Popenhagen
(1942 - 2020)
Mason City – Linda Popenhagen, 77, of Aneheim, CA, formerly of Mason city, died June 23, 2020. Linda passed from cancer at the Anaheim Retirement Plaza where she lived.
Linda was born in Benton County, Iowa, in 1942. She was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1960. She was active in drama classes, band, and speech events.
Linda went to UNI at Cedar Falls and got her teaching degree. She taught school for many years in Davenport, Iowa.
In 1990, Linda moved to California where she was an Independent Children's Tutor. She was brilliant at helping kids understand mathematics.
Linda was the oldest of four children born to Carl and Josephine Popenhagen of Mason City, Iowa. She is survived by her sister Kay Crawford of Clive, Iowa, Robert Popenhagen of Cambridge, Iowa, and Nancy Paine of Mason City.
A private ceremony was held by her siblings on July 17, 2020, on Linda's 78th birthday.
