Linda L. Francis
(1956-2020)
Linda Lou Francis, age 64, passed away September 13, 2020 at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa.
She was born in 1956 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Patricia Williamson. Linda spent most of her adult life in Osage, Iowa. For many years she worked at Fox River Mills but had also been a familiar, friendly face at the Gingham Inn, the White House Nursing Home, B&K Pizza, the Corner Roost, Mick's Town Pump, and the Osage (Staff) Motel. Always a hard worker, she would normally have multiple jobs. Linda also enjoyed many other things in life such as reading, gardening, bowling, and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with the ones she loved. All her family, especially her grandchildren, were very special to her and she loved to shower them with hugs and kisses every chance she could. Linda always looked forward to Christmas and enjoyed hosting a large Christmas gathering every year. Linda and Donnie spent many winter months basking in the Arizona sun where Linda also enjoyed new experiences such as day trips to Mexico and even learned to enjoy golf alongside her golf-loving husband. Linda's advice about life that she would give to others: “Be patient. Work hard. Follow your dreams. Love deeply. Try to find some good in everybody. Always do your best. Keep God in your life.”
Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Francis; her sister, Margaret Williamson; her brother, Claude Williamson (Lana); her three daughters, Angela Ogden, Stacy Beland (Jamison), and Sara Ogden; her son, James Ogden (Johnnie); her stepson, Jeff Francis (Shawna); her stepdaughter, Jennifer Kisley (John); her eight grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren, as well as seven step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and was loved by so many.
A private family funeral service will be held on September 28, 2020 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage, Iowa. A public visitation will be held at Champion Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.
